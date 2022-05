SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy more summer-like weather for the rest of the week. We’ll even be on record watch today!

REST OF THIS WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere is taking up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern holds back all other weather systems right through week’s end!

This means a continuation of abundant sunshine by day and star shine at night with gradually rising temperatures during the day and at night thanks to the strong May sun warming the air and a warmer air mass sliding in from the west each day that passes through Friday.

We have made the transition to more summer-like temperatures Wednesday as we cracked 80 degrees and on Thursday we should challenge the record of 84 set in 1993.

While we expect more sunshine Friday and temperatures again in the 80s, there will be some subtle changes to our weather. Winds in the lower atmosphere are turning into the southeast and enough Atlantic moisture creeps north to at least cause some fair-weather cumulus clouds to form. There is also a noticeable increase in humidity too!

THE WEEKEND:

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday too, and it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up. On Saturday, some moisture from a system over the Southeast US is creeping north. That means our air becomes even more humid and the daytime heating should lead to a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon.

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also an approaching cold front.

Enjoy the continued spoiling by Mother Nature, and be sure to have the shades, sunscreen, and hats ready to go! 🙂