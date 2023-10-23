SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After yet another chilly, rainy, and windy weekend, we can welcome back some much needed sunshine!

Step in the right direction starting Monday

The unsettled weather over the weekend thankfully will not be lasting for much longer, and as a matter a fact we think much of the upcoming week is going to be dry!

Monday we’re back to dry conditions with increasing sunshine by the afternoon after a cloudy start. It’s slightly milder too with highs sneaking into the low to maybe mid-50s.

After a cool night with lows within a few degrees of 40 Monday night with patchy frost in outlying areas, the warming trend continues much of the rest of the week!

Giving the sweaters a brief break this week

The warmer temperatures are making a comeback this week!

There may be a few showers early Tuesday morning from a warm front moving through. This warm front is bringing 60-degree temperatures back to CNY Tuesday afternoon!

If you like that, then you’re really going to like the rest of the week. Come the Wednesday through Friday many in CNY could be feeling at least 70 degrees or higher! Probably not record highs, but unseasonably warm for late October, and warm enough to keep the t-shirts on hand.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.