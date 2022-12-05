SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The mild air is sticking around, but unfortunately the sun is not. Details are below.

CLOUDS RETURN, BUT ANY RAIN TONIGHT?

For the most part no, but clouds will be on the increase and there may be a shower or two towards morning, especially west of Syracuse.

Lows drop into the low to mid 30s this evening before rising towards 40 by Tuesday morning.

HAVE UMBRELLAS HANDY MIDWEEK

Tuesday and beyond turns damp with scattered rain showers and patchy drizzle thanks to a slow moving cold front working in from the west Tuesday and inching through Wednesday afternoon.

SNOW ANYTIME SOON??

In short, probably not. It stays too warm in the 40s and possibly low 50s most of this week. However, we could finally get some cold enough air in here next week for a chance to see some flakes…

LOTS OF UNCERTAINTY LATE WEEK…

We have a couple of longer-range models we especially pay attention to when it comes to forecasting more than a few days out. Currently these two models are not agreeing with each other.

One set of data (the GFS model) has CNY getting wet late in the day Friday/Friday night into the start of the weekend.

The other (the European model) has the storm staying south of CNY keeping us high and dry and seasonably cool.

Stay tuned for updates through the week from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.