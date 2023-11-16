SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday was nice, but how about we kick things up notch? If you are hoping for another beauty Thursday, you are in luck! Find out all about it, and when things change below…

From frost to thunder Monday! Why was the thunder so loud Monday evening?

Another gem ahead!

High pressure stays in control of the weather across the Northeast and CNY for Thursday which means another stellar mid-November day for us!

We expect even more bright sunshine throughout much of the day for most and highs should range from the mid-50s to near 60! Get out and enjoy if you can!

We stay mild, but changes start to occur late week

After a breezy and mild Thursday night with lows in the 40s, we expect another balmy November day Friday with highs reaching the low 60s.

Unfortunately, any sun we see during the morning fades pretty quickly and gives way to some rain after 1 or 2 pm right into Friday night ahead and with a strong cold front.

A gusty wind and chill return for the weekend

Much of Saturday looks to be dry after a few lingering rain/snow showers start the day, but it’s going to be brisk and much colder with highs only in the low to mid 40s, and wind chills in the 30s. We may see some sun poke out though Saturday afternoon with any luck which would be nice.

Another shortwave, cold front blows in and through late Saturday night into Sunday morning with some snow and rain followed by a little lake snow late Sunday morning and afternoon.

Sunday is a blustery day too, with highs only within a couple degrees of 40, and much of the day will probably be spent in the 30s with a gusty wind over 30 mph at times making it feel more like the 20s! So be sure to bundle up if you’ll be venturing out Sunday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.