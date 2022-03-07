SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After record warmth and lots of wind to end the weekend, our weather starts to turn cooler and wetter.

Hope everyone got out to enjoy the record warmth felt in Syracuse and Central New York Sunday afternoon despite the gusty winds.

MONDAY:

It’s a much cooler day, but still mild for early March as highs should rise into the low to mid 40s for areas north of Syracuse/east of Lake Ontario. Farther south, upper 40s to mid-50s are likely this afternoon.

Unfortunately, some rain moves into CNY between about 6 and 9 am. It will be heavy at times through midday before tapering to scattered showers for the bulk of the afternoon.

Areas north of Syracuse and east of Lake Ontario are at risk for some freezing rain and sleet. Some untreated surfaces could be icy at times, so be careful! A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect beginning at 7am through 1pm Monday for counties north of the Thruway.

Rainfall amounts should range from about a half an inch to an inch for most. This may lead to minor flooding in spots, but no widespread flooding is expected across the area.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It turns colder behind the storm system responsible for Monday’s rain, and any leftover rain showers will change to snow showers after 7 or 8 Monday night. A coating to maybe an inch or so of snow is possible for all Monday night, with 1 to 3 inches is possible across the Tug Hill by Tuesday morning. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30 Monday night.

The additional half an inch to an inch of rain with snow melt Monday could very well lead to some localized minor river/stream flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area be on the lookout, and make sure that sump pump is working over the next few days.

TUESDAY:

It’s breezy and chillier Tuesday with some lingering lake effect snow showers/flurries around through the first part of the day, but all in all Tuesday looks to be a drier day. Some sun should also develop Tuesday. Highs are back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March.

The middle of this week looks milder and pleasant across CNY. Details to come.