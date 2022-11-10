SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The incredible November stretch of weather continuing today, but changes are just around the corner. Find out when the changes take place below.

THIS AFTERNOON:

The area of high pressure that builds in to start the week give us a rare November treat: a streak of sunny days and we have one more coming!

With more sunshine and a milder start Thursday we expect tomorrow’s temperatures to be higher than they were on Wednesday. Here in Syracuse, we end up in the upper 60s. Enjoy it because it may be until next Spring that we have a sunny day with temperatures near 70!

TONIGHT:

It’s a quiet and mild night ahead with a little breeze and clouds rolling in more so after midnight. Lows will average out between 50 and 55, or probably a bit above the average high for this time of year!

FRIDAY – FRIDAY NIGHT:

Much of Friday morning is dry, but after 11 am a steady, soaking rain should arrive from south to north across CNY between about 11 am and 2 pm. Rain, heavy at times, is expected to continue right through Friday night.

The source of this moisture is the tropical Atlantic. Thursday morning ‘Nicole’, a weakening tropical storm, was spinning across Central Florida, near Orlando, after making landfall around 3 am Thursday near Vero Beach as a category 1 hurricane. This storm is taking a turn towards the north and is on its way to the Northeast Friday into the start of the weekend.

Rainfall totals across Central New York should range from about 1 to 2.5 inches with locally higher totals by Saturday morning. That would be more rain than Syracuse has seen in the last five weeks! Although rivers are running very low and aren’t expected to flood, there could be some localized flash flooding. If you live near a storm drain it might be wise to take advantage of the sunny, dry weather Thursday and help out your local DPW by making sure there are no leaves clogging it.

WEEKEND:

The steadiest rain is tapering by Saturday morning and much of the rest of the day ends up windy, cooler and mainly dry with even some sun possible come the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s to start the weekend, but the wind makes it feel cooler than that.

Another cold front swings through Saturday night and delivers unseasonably chilly air to CNY and the Northeast to end the weekend and beyond. The air becomes cold enough late Saturday night into Sunday for some lake effect rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most, but a light accumulation is probable over the hills, especially the Tug Hill.

Stay tuned for updates!