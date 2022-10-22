SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The unseasonable warmth continues through the rest of the weekend into next week, but when is the next chance of rain? Find out below.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and cool with lows between 40 and 45, but 30s are expected in outlying areas near and east of 81.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures will be a little lower Sunday due to some clouds working in from the south during the day. For mainly the second half of the day these are high clouds, so the sunshine becomes filtered. It remains unseasonably mild Sunday but not quite as warm as Saturday with highs expected to reach to near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT/EARLY NEXT WEEK:

We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure riding up the Atlantic coastline early next week. Initially we had a chance for some light showers Monday, mainly for areas just east of Syracuse, but now that moisture looks to stay even a bit farther to the east so most probably won’t see a drop of rain Sunday night/Monday.

Overall, the theme for the early part of next week is for a continuation of the unseasonably mild/warm weather. We are likely to see our temperatures rise back into the mid-70s for Tuesday after being near 70 Monday!

Next best chance of rain likely doesn’t come until the middle of next week!

Stay tuned for updates!