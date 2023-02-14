We all know it’s been a rough winter for winter enthusiasts with very few periods of snow and cold resulting in not many opportunities to snowmobile, ski (especially cross country), snowshoe, ice fish, sled, etc…

As of Valentine’s Day, most areas of New York State had little to no snow on the ground, including CNY. The only areas in Upstate NY that have several inches of snow on the ground are on top of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks as you can see below.

It’s clear in the image below where all the snow has been falling across the United States this winter. Yes, many feet of snow have fallen in the mountains!

As far as the number of days with at least an inch of snow on the ground since November 1st in Syracuse…very few in the grand scheme of things, with the majority occurring in December.

The lowest number of days with an inch or more of snow on the ground was back just over 10 years ago with only 23 days from November 1st thru February! By the way, currently this winter ranks tied for 4th lowest with 38 days, but we likely will add at least a few more days to this over the last two weeks of meteorological winter.

In case you were wondering the last two winters had 57 days with at least an inch on the ground despite there not being much snow. The difference between this winter and the last two was that there was a prolonged period of cold that helped keep the snow around longer.

We will leave you with one more snowfall stat…This winter is only the 3rd time in recorded history since records have been kept at the airport that snowfall is below 40 inches through Valentine’s Day. Eventually things have to balance out, right?!