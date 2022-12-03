SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Gusty winds eventually ease as we close out the weekend.

Gusts exceeded 30-40 mph again Saturday afternoon, but Sunday the wind won’t be nearly as bad.

After midnight the wind should ease back to 15-25 mph for late Saturday night into Sunday.

The weather Sunday should put you in the holiday mood!

Some morning lake snow showers north of Syracuse will give way to some sun for many as the day progresses, less wind, and a seasonable chill in the air.

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, Sunday should be a nicer day to do so.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW

Lake effect snow Saturday night and Sunday morning is on the lighter side and not as organized as it was earlier in the week.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, including Syracuse, but anyone in the narrow bands of steady lake effect east-southeast of Lake Ontario (Eastern Oswego, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties) could pick up as much as 2 to 5 or 6” by midday Sunday.

COMING UP NEXT WEEK

As we head back to school and work Monday our weather will be relatively uneventful.

Monday looks like a rather nice and seasonable December day with some sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Tuesday and beyond turns a tad unsettled as a series of systems keep chances of rain in the forecast… I’m afraid there are no storms in the works just yet for any of you snow lovers.