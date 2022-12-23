SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY after a snowy end to the week. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through this Christmas weekend.

Christmas Eve:

Thankfully, we have no arctic fronts, snow squalls, or flash freezes to worry about in Syracuse Saturday.

The snowy/blizzard conditions stay well north and west of Syracuse for Jefferson County, including the Watertown area and out near Buffalo. This is where 2-3 feet or more of snow and wind gusts over 50-60mph are expected to continue Saturday into Sunday, Christmas Day.

If you are traveling or having family coming to town, as long as it doesn’t involve the Watertown or Buffalo areas then it’s relatively smooth sailing across the state in the sense there’s not much falling snow to worry about. It’s still very windy with gusts over 40mph at times, and expect some blowing snow at times to occur too, especially in open areas.

Bundle up if you’re going to be out and about Saturday getting some last-minute shopping and errands in, or if you are attending a Christmas Eve church service. The gusty winds and cold will make the air feel subzero throughout the day Saturday. Wind chill alerts are in effect for much of CNY through lunch time Saturday.

We’re still quite windy Saturday night, but not to worry. Santa and his reindeer know how to move with the wind. Lows drop into the low teens with wind chills between -15 and 0.

Christmas day:

It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years! When the kiddos wake up to open presents, they’re going to want the cozy robe and socks since it’s still a chilly day.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-20s during the afternoon. The last time it was this cold on Christmas day was back in 2013.

Thankfully, we’re still not expecting any major issues to get to Grandma’s house for Christmas brunch/dinner across much of the area with the exception of the Watertown area and near and especially south of Buffalo.

The wind is also not as feisty, but still blowing hard enough to make the wind chill feel around zero again.

However, heavy lake effect and extremely gusty winds will continue for the Watertown and Buffalo areas. The blizzard warning is set to expire at 1pm Sunday.

Last week of 2022

As the last week of 2022 goes there are signs, we’ll warm up a little bit each day. High temperatures should top out above freezing by mid-week, and probably at least warm well into the 40s late in the week! We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!). We’ll keep you posted.