SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- Gusty winds on the way to Central New York.

A few things you may want to do to get ready…

Have loose items around your house? If so, you may want to tie them down, or bring them inside before Wednesday. Also, if you have a generator, it may not be a bad idea to be sure you have fuel for it, and batteries for the flashlight(s).

Why the gusty winds?

The combination of an intensifying storm system spinning near and north of the Upper Great Lakes and a strong area of high pressure sliding east of us will produce a tightening pressure gradient/strengthening winds midweek.

Strongest winds occur…

The wind begins to kick up late Tuesday night/early Wednesday and then becomes very gusty for the second half of Wednesday into the start of Wednesday night.

Sustained winds are expected to range between 15 and 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusts upwards of 40 mph for many in Central New York but could reach up near 50 mph over the hills south of Syracuse and the Tug Hill.

Where’s the best chance of a little damage/power outages Wednesday?

We can’t rule out a few power outages and a little property damage anywhere in CNY Wednesday, but the best chance of this happening should be over the higher terrain where the strongest winds are expected.

When do winds ease?

While winds may not be as strong after Wednesday night, they should remain gusty right through the day on Thursday. Winds won’t truly subside until Friday afternoon but expect them to pick right back up Saturday.