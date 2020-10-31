Halloween 2020 weather in Central New York much different from last year

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

While Halloween 2020 across Central New York will be rather quiet, it was a different story just a year ago.

Trick-or-treaters were greeted early in the evening last Halloween with heavy rain and strong winds.

A deepening area of low pressure took a track from the Ohio River Valley west of New York state into Canada. As southerly winds developed during the afternoon ahead of the low, very warm and humid air for late October were transported in Central New York. By 6 p.m., the temperature had risen to 70 degrees, just five degrees off the record high for Halloween!

A cold front then quickly swept through the region from west to east early this evening with a narrow line of heavier showers and even thunderstorms. Trick-or-treaters were hit with the heavy rain and in Syracuse, the wind gusted to 41 mph even prompting rare late-season severe thunderstorm warnings.

By 7 p.m. the heaviest rain had moved east of Syracuse and winds died down a bit. By midnight, a total of 1.95” of rain had fallen making Halloween 2019 the wettest on record in Syracuse.

Cooler air wrapped around the departing system causing the winds to increase again before midnight and those winds continued through the night. Before daybreak November 1st, Syracuse recorded a peak wind gust of 54 mph!

Click here for more information and the rain and wind from this October 31/November 1st event.