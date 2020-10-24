Halloween forecast filled with tricks or treats this year?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are about one week away from Halloween! In Central New York, the weather for this holiday can be anything from snow to 60°. However, this year, the weather is looking quite tame, no major extremes.

A large area of high pressure is forecast to settle in Saturday. Usually when we think of high pressure, we think “high and dry”. This holds true with our forecast.

Despite clear skies, a light wind is going to keep Central New York from getting very warm, especially if it is out of the north. The sun angle this time of year isn’t high enough to keep Central New Yorkers warm on its own.

Halloween is not going to scare the warmth away altogether, highs should be near 50 and lows in the 30s is a good bet. This will likely mean temperatures in the 30s and 40s during evening Halloween festivities.

I guess you could say no tricks or treats with the weather this year. We’ll keep you posted if there are!

Climatology statistics for Halloween in Syracuse:

The average high temperature for Syracuse on Halloween is 55°. Since 1949, there have been 24 Halloweens that have had measurable precipitation and six with snow in the air. So percentage wise, roughly a third of the Halloweens have had precipitation and about 10% of Halloweens have featured a bit of snow, at least in the air.

By the way, the snowiest Halloween was back in 1993, when just under an inch of snow fell in Syracuse.

In 2019, the high temperature in Syracuse was 70°! The low that day was 53° and we received almost 2” of rain. Expect this year to be much cooler and drier.