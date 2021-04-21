Hang tight Central New York, a welcome change to our weather pattern coming

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-

This bout of late April snow and cold in Central New York has been a shock to the system, but we see some good trends for our weather headed into next week, so there is reason for optimism.

First, there is the fact we had measurable snow in late April.

You might be surprised to find out that, at least at the Syracuse airport, measurable snow after April 15th through the end of the month is rare. Just looking back over the last 30 years, it has only happened eight times. Of course, the airport is in a relatively low elevation, and no doubt snowfall substantial enough to measure has occurred much more often over higher elevations to finish up April.

Here is the good news, climatologically speaking.

In each of those past eight years with late April snow, Syracuse has seen a quick return of 70 degree and above weather, on average just five days after the snow. One year, 1993, we had 70 degree weather just two days after measurable snow!

This kind of makes sense, because the pattern bringing us the cold and snow this late in the season is unusual, so if it follows the pattern, it is likely to bounce back the other way quickly. Also, by the middle of next week the normal high in Syracuse is up to 63 degrees F, so reaching 70 degrees is not much of a stretch.

Not only do we have climatology on our side, but we see signs from our computer models that the jet stream makes the changes necessary to bring out the return of the warmth.

By Saturday, the jet stream winds aloft over the country flatten out, and that brings our temperatures back closer to normal if not a bit above normal.

Fast forward to next Wednesday, and you see a trough of low pressure aloft digging in the Western United States while a ridge of high pressure builds in the East. This time of year it is easy for heat to build in the deep South and the position of the ridge allows that warmth to head north.

So lets grin and bear it the next couple of days in Central New York. Warmer weather is in our future!