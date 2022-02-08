Have the last several Saturdays seemed quite cold? Well…

Are you sick of really shivering on Saturdays lately? I’m sure your answer is yes! Mother Nature can get into a rhythm providing similar weather patterns for a period of a few weeks sometimes, but this particular trend we’ve experienced in Central New York since the second Saturday in January has persisted for several weeks now.

Saturday, January 8th, we had a high of 31 which was only a degree below normal but that was after the day started at 3 below zero in Syracuse. The next four Saturdays right into February were even colder!

We had a high of only 6 after we started at -6 on Saturday, January 15th, which was followed by a high of 27 and low of -9 on the 22nd, a high of 11 and low of 1 on the 29th and last Saturday, the 5th of February we only mustered 18 for a high and a low -2!

When you average out the last 5 Saturday highs and lows the average Saturday temperature ended up being about 18 degrees below normal! Brrrr…right?!

So does this unseasonably cold Saturday pattern continue into this Saturday?? In short, no. It looks like Sunday is the colder of the two weekend days for a change. Temperatures probably start above average Saturday, but readings should fall during the day and probably end up in the 20s by days end.