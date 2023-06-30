SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some smoke from the Canadian wildfires will keep a slight haze over the area to close out the week. But despite that things start to warm up again along with the humidity. Details are below…

Hazy start to summer of 2023

The AQI will still be in the unhealthy range Friday thanks again to Canadian wildfire smoke. We’ll continue to be in a smoky haze throughout the day. It is still a good idea to limit your time outdoors if you can, especially if you have respiratory ailments that could be aggravated by the smoke.

For more details on the smoke and when it starts to clear more so click here.

High pressure stays close enough to keep us mainly dry Friday, but towards sunset some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in advance of a weakening storm system.

It’s a very warm/hot Friday with highs topping out in the upper 80s with a little more humidity, but not too much to round out the week. The smoke and haze won’t be as much of an issue too, so it’s looking like a good beach and pool day!

A bit more splashing and dashing this weekend

For the weekend, a slow-moving weak area of low pressure is slated to slowly slide through the region. The end result for us here in CNY is a few scattered showers and storms, a very muggy air mass, and mid-80s for highs.

We are hopeful that early next week, including the 4th of July holiday itself stays drier than not. Click here for more details.