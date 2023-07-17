SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s back….. the Canadian wildfire smoke. We’ll have to deal with poor air quality and a hazy sky to start off the week. We’re still toasty too. Details are below…

Drier, but smoky haze returns Monday

Smoke is returning to the air to produce another Air Quality Alert across all of CNY to kick off the week. Despite the smoke being pretty thick at times, highs should reach the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon.

There may be a shower or storm or two popping up and sliding in from the west after 3 or 4 pm, but much of Monday looks dry.

Shower/storm chances increase Monday night/Tuesday

Come later Monday night into Tuesday though it likely turns at least somewhat unsettled again with at least a few scattered showers and storms sliding through ahead and with a cold front.

Looks great midweek!

The weather looks good Wednesday with more sunshine, less humidity and comfortably warm air!

Unfortunately, our rain chances go back up late in the week. Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.