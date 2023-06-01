SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Are you loving the sun and warmth we’ve had lately? If so, you are going to love the rest of the weeks forecast! The details are below.

Record watch Thursday!

Syracuse ended up with its hottest day of 2023 on Thursday and we tied the record of 91 set in 1954.

It looks like we end up just about as warm for Friday but if you are curious the record for Friday is 100° and that is safe, thankfully.

Dry for now; when will that change?

Central New York has gone a full week with sunny days and Mother Nature is not done just yet. A strong area of high pressure is camping out across the Northeast and should keep us high and mostly dry for another day!

It’s not until later Friday into the start of the weekend that a backdoor cold front may trigger a few showers/storms. Friday’s best chance for any rain will be for areas north and east of Syracuse. Saturday’s rain chances are mainly concentrated in the morning and for areas south and east of Syracuse.

Yes, keep watering those plants/gardens.

Many will say ahh…this weekend

A cold front slides through out of Eastern Canada Friday night with little in the way of rain, but behind the front we turn comfier with temperatures cooling into the 70s for the weekend which is closer to average for us.

As it stands right now, there could be a couple of showers on Saturday morning as the cooler air comes in while Sunday is looking dry.

A change in the pattern is in store for early next week with at least a few showers around each day along with temperatures at or even below normal. Click here for our latest thoughts on what to expect.