SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We continue to ride the heat wave into the weekend as we stay in the 90s.

SATURDAY:

Today is the perfect day for your pool, beach, and splash pad plans, or air-conditioned spot to keep cool. We are very hot and humid once again for the 5th day in a row as highs sore back into the 90s this afternoon.

Saturday is likely the hottest day of the weekend, but the humidity won’t be too bad. We are forecasting low to mid 90s for Syracuse, but the record of 98 set in 1933 seems safe.

This is still hot and humid enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for a handful of counties including Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins, and Seneca counties from 11am until 6pm Saturday.

With no front or other major weather feature around, we think the chance for any afternoon showers and storms are sparse at best with most places ending up dry to start the weekend.

SUNDAY:

While Sunday is hot as well, the biggest difference between Saturday is the increase in humidity. That and low 90s will make it feel like it is in the upper 90s and may end up prompting the National Weather Service to issue another Heat Advisory for parts of the region. Just use some common sense for the tail end of the weekend: drink plenty of water, limit play and work outside during the hottest time of day and take frequent breaks.

A cold front is approaching Central New York later in the day so we would expect more in the way of showers and storms to develop lasting at least into the evening. There is a chance that these storms could contain gusty, damaging and certainly some heavy rain.