SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to Summer! We’re going to feel like summer for the rest of this week too as the temperatures and humidity start to climb. Soaking rain from thunderstorms could cause flash flooding in some areas later today, be weather aware!

WEDNESDAY:

It’s a muggier and warmer day today. A hazy sun the first half of the day is going to help send pretty much everyone in CNY to 80 or higher by the afternoon. The hotter weather where temperatures could flirt with 90 stay in the Finger Lakes.

Some showers and a few storms are likely after 2-3pm this afternoon and into the night thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the northwest.

Severe storm threat looks to be low across much of CNY with the best chance of severe storms extending from the Southern Finger Lakes into the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania where the core of the heat and humidity will be. However, any showers and storms that do develop second half of Wednesday will probably be slow movers into the evening and may very well produce heavy rain in a short period of time possibly leading to some localized flooding.

Because of this threat, there is a Flood Watch for Wednesday night through 1am Thursday for the Finger Lakes and parts of the Southern Tier.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening across areas just south and west of Syracuse in the Finger Lakes, while much lower amounts are expected near and north and east of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers and a few storms with tropical downpours slowly move west to east across Syracuse and towards Utica after midnight. Lows drop into the 60s once again. Rain could be heavy enough to cause some localized flooding, especially in urban, and poor drainage areas and small streams too.

Additional half an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts are possible between sunset Wednesday and sunrise Thursday east of Syracuse out across the Mohawk Valley.

THURSDAY:

Some lingering showers and possibly a storm is expected to be around Thursday as slow-moving cold front and an area of low pressure are unfortunately not far enough to the east to take showers out of the forecast. We do expect there to be some dry time Thursday too though.

Highs warm into the low to mid-70s with somewhat less humid air too.

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

If you have plans to attend the Steely Dan show at the Amphitheatre, be sure to bring the umbrella/rain jacket just to be safe, but we should dry out after 7 or 8 pm.