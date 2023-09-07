SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a hot start to the new school year, but how much longer does it continue for? The details are below…

Heat wave still possible…

We fell just short of 90 degrees on Labor Day with a high of 88 in Syracuse Monday afternoon, but we still MAY feel our first heat wave of the year after hitting 90 on Tuesday and 92 Wednesday.

It’ll be a little bit tougher to hit 90 Thursday, but it’s not completely out of the question. We just think upper 80s is more doable because of some extra clouds and the threat of afternoon/evening storms. The humidity isn’t budget yet though. Despite a slight dip in the temperatures, we’ll still have a heat index in the low 90s because of how muggy and soupy the humidity feels.

Rain chances return Thursday

Syracuse and much of CNY hasn’t seen a drop of rain in the first week of September, but that changes Thursday afternoon/evening. Why? The combination of an approaching cold front and the unseasonably high heat and humidity is expected to trigger at least a few showers and storms mainly after 3 pm Thursday. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry weather in the mix that day, especially before 3 pm.

Any severe storms Thursday?

Also, any storm that develops late Thursday afternoon and evening has the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph, large hail and torrential rain that may produce localized flash flooding. The highest threat of seeing a strong to severe storm looks to be near and especially south and east of Syracuse Thursday.

A few more stuffy nights ahead

Overnight lows are going to be quite uncomfortable for sleeping without the AC the rest of this week with readings not dropping below the mid-60s to low 70s!

Along with the unseasonable warmth the rest of the week, it will also remain very muggy with dew point values staying well into the 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances persist into weekend

As a cold front crawls into the region on Friday, and inches through the area Saturday and Sunday, expect the scattered shower and storm threat to persist along with cooling temperatures, especially heading into the weekend.

September feel returning

We are expecting to feel highs reach the low to mid 80s Friday with lots of humidity still, up near 80 Saturday, and low to mid 70s Sunday.

Humidity levels will also ever so slowly come down over the weekend, and by Sunday/early next week more of a September feel is expected to return to CNY.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.