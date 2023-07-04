SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A couple showers lingered into Tuesday morning, but will there be any more to dodge on this Independence Day? Find out the chances of rain over the coming days below…

Stays humid, but any rain chances the rest of the 4th?

Have plans for the end of 4th of July holiday? Thankfully, the rain chances are very low through the evening. There could be a few lingering showers east of Syracuse closer to the Tug Hill but that is it.

So, if you have outdoor plans for a BBQ or heading to fireworks things are looking good, just a bit warm and humid.

Mid-summer heat just around the corner

Temperatures climb even higher to mid-summer levels midweek due to added sunshine, along with little to no chance of showers/storms.

High temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 90s, plus the humidity continues to be high as well making it feel even hotter. Yes, Wednesday and Thursday will be great beach and pool days, but make sure to stay hydrated and limit direct exposure to the sun.

While Wednesday’s record seems safe (100 degrees set in 1911) we might end up very close to the record on Thursday which is 95 degrees set in 2012.

Next best chance of showers/storms

Showers and storms look more likely Friday with a weakening cold front sliding in from the west. Thanks to more clouds and scattered showers and storms on Friday, we won’t be quite as warm to round out the week. Highs should be closer to 85 to end the week with you guessed it, more high humidity.

The last couple of days there was some uncertainty on how quickly this front would move to our east but as of Tuesday it looks like it would make it into western New England by Saturday morning. What does that mean for Central New York? It looks more likely we would start the weekend dry and seasonably warm with just a subtle drop in the humidity.