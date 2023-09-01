SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our stretch of nice weather looks to continue along with a big warm-up through the weekend and into next week! Details below…

Not as cool but still comfortable tonight

Mainly clear skies are expected overnight across Central New York as conditions remain dry.

After starting Friday in the 40s to around 50, we will not be quite as cool tonight into Saturday morning. Expect lows in the low to mid 50s.

Dry stretch coming up

We’re coming out of a very soggy summer, so it’s nice to have a break from the pouring rain.

While the majority of the next several days will be dry, there is just a slight risk of some showers late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. Showers will be near Watertown and the North Country as early as sunset Saturday and swing through the rest of CNY through about 2-4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Then, we resume our regularly scheduled programing of blue sky and bright sunshine Sunday.

We’ll keep the forecast rain-free until late next week.

Heat wave on the way?

It’s been a struggle to get too many hot summer days lately, but that’s about to change just in time for the unofficial end to summer.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. By Labor Day, we could see the mercury climb all the way into the low-90s!

From this vantage point, is appears as if we could have our first heat wave of the year with temperatures remaining around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Yes, summer is far from over CNY!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.