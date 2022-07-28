SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Warm and muggy weather has returned to CNY today along with the threat of rain showers and storms. Details are below.

THURSDAY:

A weakening cold front is expected to slide through Central New York today with a few scattered showers/storms. A few of the storms in the early afternoon could be strong to severe between 12pm-4pm. After 3 or 4 pm Thursday we expect it to be mainly, if not totally dry across CNY into Thursday evening.

We expect a warm, muggy, and breezy Thursday with breaks of sun and highs well into the 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weather looks nice and quiet Thursday evening, but after midnight there could be a few showers developing ahead of the next cold front. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Yet another fast moving cold front slides through Friday morning/midday with a few spotty showers possible, but it turns drier with more breaks of sun later Friday afternoon. A nice breeze, slightly cooler and less humid air returns behind the cold front to round out the week.

Highs on Friday should make the low 80s.

The last two days and weekend of July look to be very nice across CNY, which is great news for all the summer festivals, including Harborfest taking place! Details ahead.