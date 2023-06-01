SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Are you loving the sun and warmth we’ve had lately? If so, you are going to love the rest of the weeks forecast! The details are below.

Record watch continues for Thursday

Temperatures will remain well above average as we likely sneak into the low 90s Thursday and perhaps Friday!

In case you’re curious, the record high for Thursday’ is 91° (which STILL could be broken so check back) and the record for Friday is 100° (that is safe, thankfully).

Still dry but when will that change??

Central New York has gone a full week with sunny days and Mother Nature is not done just yet. A strong area of high pressure is camping out across the Northeast and should keep us high and mostly dry for another day or so!

For those who have a pool and especially a solar cover for it, you will have one more opportunity to warm it up as we stay hot Friday under more sun!

You might think that our luck weather-wise would end soon after several days of sunshine and comfortable to very warm temperatures.

Our rain chances remain zero through Thursday.

It’s not until later Friday into the start of the weekend that a backdoor cold front may trigger a few showers/storms. Friday’s best chance for any rain will be for areas north and east of Syracuse. Saturday’s rain chances are mainly concentrated for areas south and east of Syracuse.

Yes, keep watering those plants/gardens.

Many will say ahh…this weekend

A cold front slides through out of Eastern Canada Friday night with little in the way of rain, but behind the front we turn comfier with temperatures cooling into the 70s for the weekend which is closer to average for us.

As it stands right now, there could be a couple of showers on Saturday as the cooler air comes in while Sunday is looking dry.

A change in the pattern is in store for early next week with at least a few showers around each day along with temperatures below normal.