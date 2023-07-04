SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After getting a chance to dry out on Independence Day no the heat builds in? Find out how warm it gets over the coming days below…

Summery night in store

It is a quiet overnight for Central New York with high pressure in control.

Skies are clear to partly cloudy but watch for some fog to form in the river valleys south of Syracuse.

It is a mild night with lows in the 60s.

Mid-summer heat just around the corner

Temperatures climb even higher to mid-summer levels midweek due to added sunshine, along with little to no chance of showers/storms.

High temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 90s, plus the humidity continues to be high as well making it feel even hotter. Yes, Wednesday and Thursday will be great beach and pool days, but make sure to stay hydrated and limit direct exposure to the sun.

While Wednesday’s record seems safe (100 degrees set in 1911) we might end up very close to the record on Thursday which is 95 degrees set in 2012.

Next best chance of showers/storms…

Showers and storms look more likely Friday with a weakening cold front sliding in from the west. Thanks to more clouds and scattered showers and storms on Friday, we won’t be quite as warm to round out the week. Highs should be closer to 85 to end the week with you guessed it, more high humidity.

The last couple of days there was some uncertainty on how quickly this front would move to our east but as of Tuesday it looks like it would make it into western New England by Saturday morning. What does that mean for Central New York? It looks more likely we would start the weekend dry and seasonably warm with just a subtle drop in the humidity.