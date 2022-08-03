SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Heat increasing today but not the humidity. This changes soon though. Details below…

THIS AFTERNOON:

Temperatures are on the rise again with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees this afternoon, but it will not be too humid. High pressure overhead today also results in a good deal of sunshine. The only thing that could get in the way of the amount of sun we see this afternoon are some high and mid-level clouds from weakening t-storms to our west.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds slide in tonight with a very slight chance of a shower/storm overnight. It’s a stuffy night too with a touch of a breeze and increasing humidity expected. Lows should only drop to between 70 and 75 overnight.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

The hottest day of the week is Thursday with a south-southwesterly flow between high pressure to the east of us and a weakening cold front approaching from the west.

It also turns much muggier Thursday which should drive the feel like readings when combining the heat and humidity well into the 90s to near 100!

That said, do what you can to stay cool, avoid strenuous activities, if possible, Thursday afternoon and early evening and be sure to stay hydrated. Don’t forget to check on the very young, elderly and pets too.

The rain chances increase Thursday afternoon and night too with at least a few scattered showers and storms popping up ahead of a weakening cold front. Any storm that pops up will likely contain torrential rains and possibly gusty winds.

FRIDAY:

There’s a good chance of scattered showers and a few storms to end the week thanks to a weakening cold front moving nearby or overhead.

Highs on Friday won’t be as hot but it remains very muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND:

It looks like this cold front is going to stall out and essentially fall apart just off to the south of CNY Friday night/Saturday. What does this mean for the first weekend of August weatherwise? If you have outdoor plans this weekend hopefully it involves water because it’s going to be hot and muggy with what looks to be a good amount of dry time too.

Both Saturday and Sunday should feature some hazy sunshine, lots of humidity and just a few scattered pop-up showers and storms during the second half of both days. So yes, most of Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs within a few degrees of 90!