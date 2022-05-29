SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Warming trend continues into Memorial Day with more sunshine too which is good news for any memorial services/parades taking place.

TONIGHT:

High pressure stays nearby tonight providing a quiet, milder night, but still comfortable with lows dropping to between 55 and 60.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The Storm Team would also like to thank all that have served our country and lost their lives in doing so to provide us United States citizens with the freedoms we enjoy today.

More sunshine is expected on Monday, and it’s going to be much warmer too. We still think we are well into the 80s perhaps touching 90 in a few urban centers on Memorial Day!

While the humidity was kept in check Sunday with dew points in the 50s, they creep back into the 60s during the day Monday. So, there is an increasingly humid feel to go along with the 80s to near 90-degree heat for the holiday itself. That said, be sure to do what you can to stay cool and hydrated, and if you have beach/pool plans on Memorial Day you are in luck!

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a mild and stuffy night Monday night with a mainly clear sky and a somewhat muggy low between 65 and 70.

TUESDAY:

As many head back to work and school it remains very warm/hot and is likely even more humid with highs warming to near 90 under more hazy sunshine. It’s also going to probably be a breezier day too.

WEDNESDAY:

Come Wednesday morning it appears some showers and a few storms start to move in and could be gone by the late afternoon/early evening.

Thanks to more clouds and some rain Wednesday we don’t expect it to be as hot, and it actually should turn cooler and less humid to round out the day. Highs should make the low to mid 80s during the midday/early afternoon before dropping off some.