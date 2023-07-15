SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Another weekend is here and we have to contend with some more showers and storms, but there are also long rain-free times. Details below…

A hot and humid Saturday for CNY

The weekend looks like another warm and humid one for Central New York. In fact, we could hit 90 degrees again on Saturday!

As far as rain chances, we will have to dodge some showers and storms both weekend days.

At least during the day Saturday, the weather should cooperate with a mainly rain-free morning and early afternoon. It should be good pool and beach weather.

Then, closer to dinner time, some isolated showers and storms start to form due to the warmth and humidity. The odds of seeing a shower or storm increases the farther north and west you travel from Syracuse.

The coverage of the rain and storms increases Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers and storms most likely on Sunday

By Sunday we have a frontal system moving through, so we have a better chance of wet weather to end the weekend versus Saturday. The rain could be heavy at times with 1”/hr rainfall rates possible within any downpours since the atmosphere will be so saturated once again.

Our rain chances Sunday look to be greatest during the morning then drop off during the afternoon. This would be good news for the Kidz Bop concert at the Amphitheater!

Highs on Sunday will not be as warm as Saturday, ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s across Central New York.

Beyond the weekend, our weather looks a bit unsettled for next week. Keep checking the latest 7 day forecast.