SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The heavier morning snow has moved out and there should be some sun Saturday afternoon.

Weekend looks pretty quiet but remains chilly

Many of us woke up to snow Saturday morning, most seeing 2-4”. Higher amounts were reported across the western Finger Lakes around 8-9”.

Temperatures will be on the chilly side to start the weekend in the mid 30s. But those blustery winds from the northwest will make it feel more like the mid 20s! This is still not as cold as parade day in 2017 when the wind chill was below zero!

Sunday features our best chance for sunshine over the weekend and even a little sun should help our temperatures rise close to 40 degrees, close to normal for mid-March.

Heads up for the start of next week…

We encourage you to pay attention to our forecast over the weekend for the Monday-Tuesday timeframe.

Another strong storm hit the West Coast Friday, with more rain and snow in already hard-hit areas and tracks across the country towards the Northeast. A separate system is moving across the Southeast Monday.

We look to be warm enough on Monday to see a light mix of rain and snow showers. There would be little accumulation of snow and no impact on travel. This disturbance will start off rather weak before things change Monday night.

These two systems merge off the Carolina coast Monday evening and the resulting low pressure system strengthens rapidly as it heads north to New England Tuesday.

We have to wait and see how this storm evolves because the storm’s exact track and the amount of cold air present will determine how much snow we’ll see. Right now, though, signs point to us getting accumulating snow with more of an impact on our plans. The times to key on for Central New York appear to be Monday night into Tuesday. Six inches or more is snow is a real possibility with the highest totals coming east of Syracuse.

Along with accumulating snow would be some gusty northwest winds by Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned!!!