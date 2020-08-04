Heaviest rain falls near and east of I-81 through about 5 or 6 pm

Rainfall rates could reach up to even exceed an inch per hour at times south and east of Syracuse this afternoon. These kind of rainfall rates could cause at least urban and small stream flooding for some. The highest probability of seeing any flash flooding is in Chenango and Otsego counties this afternoon, but most of the flash flooding should stay just east of CNY.
