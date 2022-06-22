SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Finger Lakes until Thursday morning.

Flood watch (areas shaded in green) west of I-81 for Wednesday night 6-22-22

A very slow-moving front will move east across the Finger Lakes Wednesday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms.

You can feel the humidity in the air. The clamminess. That’s the moisture that will be the fuel for the thunderstorms to feed on.

Storms that erupt over the Finger Lakes will tend to drift south over the same areas, thus increasing the flood threat.

There should be other areas of rain and thunderstorms in Central New York, but the risk of any flooding is lower. They will be lighter.