SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Central New York is in the midst of its latest winter storm. Snow gives way to some sleet or even freezing rain by the end of the morning commute.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through Friday due to the likelihood of significant wintry precipitation.

Ingredients for late week storm…

Low pressure at the surface was tracking close to Southern New York early this Friday morning. The counterclockwise winds around this low are bringing in warmer air aloft, setting the stage for a wintry mix at times Friday morning across Central New York to go along with some significant snowfall.

Here is our latest storm snowfall forecast (as of 4 am Friday morning):

What is new…

Sleet is moving to the north more quickly which will cause lower storm totals, especially over parts of the Finger Lakes.

What we expect…

Best chance for sleet mixing with snow from sunrise Friday into mid-morning. Sleet is looking more likely from Syracuse southward.

The morning commute is the messiest/slickest for travel.

Don’t be surprised to see a mid-morning lull in snow.

Some steady snow redevelops late morning and continues into the early afternoon.

Accumulating snow winds down quickly mid-afternoon.

Evening commute is much better for travel.

Who sees the most snow, and who sees more icy mix across CNY with this storm:

The farther north and east you go in Central New York the lower your chances for any wintry mix and that is why over the Tug Hill we could see snow totals approach a foot.

Meanwhile, areas from Syracuse south have the best chance of seeing some sleet, perhaps some freezing rain Friday morning. That wintry mix is likely to keep snow totals down from what we were thinking earlier Thursday. For example, around the Syracuse area, we are thinking closer to 4 to 8 inches for a storm total.

How do different types of winter precipitation form?

This storm is a fast mover so by mid-afternoon the threat for accumulating snow is diminishing fast. In addition, temperatures should get close to freezing. For those two reasons alone, we should see an improvement in road conditions in the afternoon and for the evening commute.

After the storm…

Northwesterly winds in the wake of the storm does open the door for a limited amount of lake effect snow showers Friday night into Saturday. There could be an additional light accumulation of snow from Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes. Closer to the southern shoreline there may be 2-4” of additional snow by Saturday morning.