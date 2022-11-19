SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers.

Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario.

While it will be snowy with gusty winds east of Lake Ontario later Saturday night and Sunday morning, heavier and more localized bands of lake effect snow will bring several inches to parts of Oswego and western Oneida counties.

1 to 2 feet of snow north of Syracuse on Sunday

Snowfall forecast 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

A blustery Sunday for all

This will not be a snow-blitz like what occurred Friday in western and northern New York.

Nonetheless, travel will be difficult with heavy snow and blowing snow across parts of Oswego and Oneida Counties.

West winds will be gusty for everyone Sunday with gusts past 30 mph, especially Sunday morning. There should be some snow to accompany the gusty wind for everyone throughout Sunday. Plan on a blustery day to end the weekend with wind-chill temperatures that will be in the teens Sunday.

Yes, there will be school Monday

After a cold Sunday night, a quieter Monday is expected.