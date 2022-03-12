SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Heavy snow is quick to move out today. Behind it, gusty wind, and bitter wind chills through Sunday.
Here are the headlines for the weekend in Central New York:
SATURDAY MORNING:
- The heart of our storm; snowfall rates of an inch or more an hour
- Travel becomes difficult as snow accumulates on roads
- The immediate Syracuse area ends up with 4-8” total for the day but most falls by Noon
- Winds begin to pick up out of the northwest and gust to 20 mph at times
SATURDAY AFTERNOON:
- Heaviest snow quickly shifts east of Syracuse around noon, but some lighter snow remains
- Winds reach their peak with gusts of 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow
- Wind chills start the afternoon in the teens and drop into the single digits
Here are the expected snow totals by Saturday evening for all Central New York:
SATURDAY NIGHT:
- We transition to localized lake effect snow as the sun sets
- Southeast of Lake Ontario the favored area for lake effect
- Most end up with 1 to 3” additional snow, locally 3-6” in more persistent snow
- Winds still gusting to 30 mph during the evening
- Wind chills overnight approach zero
SUNDAY:
Lake effect quickly shifts north of Syracuse Sunday morning with a bit of light snow developing later in the day with little if any additional accumulation. The afternoon snow is associated with a disturbance. It’s still a blustery day with wind chills only reaching the teens in the afternoon.