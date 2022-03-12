SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Heavy snow is quick to move out today. Behind it, gusty wind, and bitter wind chills through Sunday.

Here are the headlines for the weekend in Central New York:

SATURDAY MORNING:

The heart of our storm; snowfall rates of an inch or more an hour

Travel becomes difficult as snow accumulates on roads

The immediate Syracuse area ends up with 4-8” total for the day but most falls by Noon

Winds begin to pick up out of the northwest and gust to 20 mph at times

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Heaviest snow quickly shifts east of Syracuse around noon, but some lighter snow remains

Winds reach their peak with gusts of 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow

Wind chills start the afternoon in the teens and drop into the single digits

Here are the expected snow totals by Saturday evening for all Central New York:

SATURDAY NIGHT:

We transition to localized lake effect snow as the sun sets

Southeast of Lake Ontario the favored area for lake effect

Most end up with 1 to 3” additional snow, locally 3-6” in more persistent snow

Winds still gusting to 30 mph during the evening

Wind chills overnight approach zero

SUNDAY:

Lake effect quickly shifts north of Syracuse Sunday morning with a bit of light snow developing later in the day with little if any additional accumulation. The afternoon snow is associated with a disturbance. It’s still a blustery day with wind chills only reaching the teens in the afternoon.