SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Hope you enjoyed the milder Sunday, because the coldest air mass of the season is going to fire up the lake effect snow machine the next couple of days. Details are below…

Lake snow returns Monday afternoon & night…

In the wake of a late Sunday night/early Monday cold front, a colder air mass blowing in from Canada kick starts lake effect snow mainly north of Syracuse.

Temperatures on Monday start in the low 40s but fall into the 30s during the afternoon with a gusty west-southwest wind making it feel even colder. We’ll also see intervals of sun and a mainly dry day for most, outside the lake effect rain and snow changing to snow east of Lake Ontario, and a few snow showers off Lake Erie south of Syracuse.

Lake snow piles up north of Syracuse Monday night

A cold westerly wind continues Monday night and produces an intense band of lake effect snow east of Lake Ontario with snowfall rates possibly exceeding 3 inches per hour at times with a bit of thunder snow possible too! Outside the heavy lake snow east of Lake Ontario, it’s a quiet but blustery Monday night with a bit of lake snow at times south of Syracuse off Lake Erie.

Upwards of a foot or more of snow is expected around the Tug Hill, while a coating to an inch or two is possible in spots across the Southern Finger Lakes by Tuesday morning.

Lows Monday night drop into the mid-20s, but winds gusting to 30 mph at times will make it feel more like the teens.

Lake snow shifts south Tuesday…Impacts Syracuse?

On Tuesday, a trough of low pressure is expected to swing through during the midday/early afternoon. This trough shifts the wind to more of a northwesterly direction for a short while pushing the lake snow southeast of the lake and probably into the Syracuse area Tuesday afternoon and evening. This is when the best chance of accumulating snow, 2 to 5 inches, occurs in the Syracuse area/Eastern Finger Lakes. The greatest amounts of snow are expected to fall in and around the Tug Hill. Click here for more details.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.