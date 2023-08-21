SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Refreshingly dry and comfortable air mass is building in tonight. What does this mean heading into the middle of the week and start of the State Fair?? Find out below…

Cooler, but pleasant tonight

Drier air continues to move in from the north out of Canada tonight and sets the stage for a nice and cool night as lows drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Perfection Tuesday, but what about the start of the Fair?

The refreshing and dry air mass settling in Monday night sets us up for fantastic weather Tuesday with considerable sun and highs in the mid to upper 70s!

There may be some high clouds and a bit of wildfire smoke that filters our sun from time to time.

Temperatures will probably be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s under increasing clouds, and we can’t even rule out a passing sprinkle/shower towards sunset. Overall, though, the first day of the Great New York State Fair looks pretty good.

So good start to the Great New York State Fair!

Rain chances increase late in the week, but by how much?

Rain chances will return later in the week, but what kind of probability do we have of seeing rain Thursday and Friday?? At this point, the odds of seeing showing are going to be highest Thursday compared to Friday, and the bulk of both days looks to be dry. Stay tuned for updates.

Also, keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.