SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Change is in the forecast for Central New York and that usually means gusty winds. We will have that Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s a south wind Wednesday so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s Wednesday.

Wind speeds Wednesday should run around 20 mph with higher gusts up to 60mph over higher elevations and the north ends of the Finger Lakes.

When do the stronger winds get here?

Wednesday afternoon, the winds should swing to the west and get stronger. Winds greater than 20 mph are forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Wind gusts will be greater than 30-40 mph Wednesday night and much of Thursday.

Near the Lake Ontario shoreline, winds could gust greater than 50 mph at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Power outages are a possibility.

The strongest winds will likely impact the National Grid service area.

You certainly want to make sure any outside holiday decorations are tied down and secure.

When does it get quieter?

The stronger winds will begin to subside Thursday afternoon and become much lighter Thursday night.

Now the snow….

With temperatures turning colder late Wednesday, another round of lake effect snow will set up off of Lake Ontario Wednesday night and Thursday.

Who gets hit?

With primarily west winds through this event, it looks like the Tug Hill Plateau will bear the brunt of the snow.

Why is the wind direction important? Bands of lake effect snow form parallel to the prevailing wind direction.

How much snow?

Northern Oswego, southern Jefferson, and Lewis counties could see snowfall of a foot or more by late Thursday.

The strong winds will carry snow inland to the Adirondacks and Old Forge area.

Those same strong winds will produce whiteouts and quite a bit of blowing and drifting snow.

This will be south of where the heavy lake snows set up back in November.

It will be south of Watertown and north of Syracuse.

Much of CNY should be spectators

With the exception of some light snow in the Finger Lakes and parts of Cortland and Chenango counties off of Lake Erie, much of Central New York, including Syracuse will see little if any snow through the middle of the week.