SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the words of the great Yankees catcher, it’s like deja vu all over again.

The storm coming into Central New York later Friday is very similar to the storm we dealt with later Monday into Tuesday of this week.

Here’s the timing and what to expect.

When does the snow start?

Most of Friday is dry. There may even be some sun in the morning. Temperatures will rise into the 30s to near 40. Not bad.

Snow will arrive around sunset. Sooner over the Finger Lakes and after sunset north and east of Syracuse.

When is the heaviest precipitation?

Friday night.

The timing of all of this is perfect!

Snow could be heavy at times and will mix with sleet, especially from Syracuse south and west.

So, how much snow and/or ice are we talking about?

Well, that’s the million-dollar question.

I think using what happened Monday night as a guide, 2 to 6 inches seems reasonable around Syracuse, with slightly less over the Finger Lakes and the potential for a bit more north and east of Syracuse.

This tweet gives a good overview of the storm’s impact in the northeast region.

For the most part it’s over Saturday

This wintry mess will wind down to lighter snow Saturday. Yes, there could be a few slick spots on the roads early in the day, but with temperatures rising into the 30s and even low 40s, roads should just be wet