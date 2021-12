(WSYR)- A strong storm system that caused a severe weather outbreak in the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys brought very strong winds to New York State. Thousands lost power across Central New York.

Buckley Rd. near Hopkins Rd. in Salina, NY

Here is a look at the highest wind reports collected by the National Weather Service in Buffalo and Binghamton. The highest wind gust of 74 mph was reported at the Niagara Falls Airport. For a comparison, a category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.