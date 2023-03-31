Syracuse, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)– As we enter April our chances of accumulating any more snow are very slim, but not zero.

Wrapping up a historic Winter 2022-2023

One of the main things that stands out about this current winter season is the lack of snowfall…again.

Through the end of March, Syracuse has only accumulated 65.6″ of snow for the season. Not only is this close to 60″ below normal for this point in the season, but it’s also almost 10″ below last year’s seasonal total by March 31st (which was 74″).

Month Total Snowfall Departure from normal November 2022 3.7″ -6.1″ December 2022 16.4″ -14.2″ January 2023 10.2″ -23.8″ February 2023 21.6″ -8.7″ Mach 2023 13.7″ -6.1″

If the Syracuse Airport were to stay completely snowless for the rest of the season, it will end up being the 3rd least snowy winter season on record since 1949 when snowfall and weather reports started being officially recorded from the airport.

Prior to 1949, official Syracuse weather reports including snowfall were recorded in downtown Syracuse.

Third snowless winter in a row

Last winter and the one prior ended up on the top 10 least snowy winter seasons. If you do not include our current winter season, in fifth place is the 2020-2021 season with 73.3″, and in 6th place is last year 2021-2022 with 76.0″.

The month of April averages 3.0″ of snow, so we shall see how the next few weeks play out. Our current pattern favors accumulating snowfall for the higher elevations outside of Syracuse.

Where do we stand with the Golden Snowball Contest?

Each winter, the five largest cities in upstate New York compete for the coveted title of the “Golden Snowball Award” from the goldensnowball.com website.

The city with the most snow at the end of the winter season wins! There’s no physical award, just bragging rights.

Buffalo will no doubt end up on top this year due to their blockbuster lake effect snow events earlier in the season. Syracuse is sitting in 2nd place with Binghamton just trailing behind in 3rd. Albany and Rochester fall behind in 4th and 5th place respectively.