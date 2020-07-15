Historic run of 80+ degree high temperatures continues

The summer of 2020 has certainly been a memorable one so far and meteorologically it’s only about halfway over! We are on record setting pace for number of 90+ degree days in a year, 14 as of July 15th, two heat waves already, experiencing the hottest month ever in Syracuse about midway through this July, second longest heat wave (7 days) ending Saturday, July 11th and last but not least, we are in the middle of an historic consecutive 80+ degree day stretch that started over a month ago!

The current streak we are experiencing of consecutive 80+ degree days is already ranked in the top 5 and could very well take the top spot when all is said and done by the end of July! The longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree high temperatures is 43 days set back in 1949 from mid-June through late July which is very similar time wise to the run we are on now. Including Wednesday, July 15th, Syracuse has had 30 straight days of 80 degrees or higher high temperatures.

The chart below shows the rankings as of July 15th and the latest data is strongly suggesting that temperatures will remain above average as a whole through at least most of the rest of the month. If this in fact plays out we could move past the number one spot of 43 days on July 29th! Stay tuned.