Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts hearts have been broken the last few winters, but the snow drought we are in the midst of the last couple weeks has been unusual. How rare has this lackluster snowless stretch been?

Well, this 12 day stretch without measurable snow is only a week off the all time snowless stretch during the winter season that occurred back at the end of 1957. From December 14 through New Year’s Day 1958, 19 days, there wasn’t even a tenth of an inch of snow which stands as the longest snowless stretch to occur between December 1st and March 1st. There was also a 19 day snowless stretch in 1973 that started in late February right through St. Patrick’s Day, an 18 day stretch back in 2006 that included Christmas where it was snowless and a couple of 17 day stretches occurring in 1981 and 1962 in the month of February and early March.

Syracuse and much of Central New York is still waiting for the first measurable snowfall of 2023 9 days into the year! Where does this rank among the longest stretches without snow to start a year? Tied for first as of Monday evening, but without a tenth of an inch of snow by midnight Monday night and it will be the longest snowless stretch in Syracuse to start a year since 1949! Stay tuned!