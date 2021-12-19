History shows the odds of a white Christmas in Syracuse is shrinking

(WSYR-TV)- We’re less than a week away from Christmas and our odds for a white landscape are questionable. For a city that gets more than 100″ of snow, our odds of a white Christmas aren’t all that high and it turns out, our odds are shrinking with time.

According to the National Weather service, a white Christmas is defined by 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas day.

The Northeast Regional Climate Center, out of Cornell, has analyzed data from 1951- 2020. The most recent odds for a white Christmas in Syracuse is 63%. This takes into consideration data from 1991-2020. This percentage is down 7% from 1971-2000. Odds have shrunk by 2% for Ithaca, 4% for Rochester and 5% for Watertown as well.

The last time we had more than an inch of snowfall on Christmas was 4 years ago in 2017.

The most snow we’ve ever received on Christmas day was 15.6” in 1978.

The maximum snow depth ever recorded in Syracuse on Christmas day was 17” in 1929.

The last time we had anything even close to that was 19 years ago with 10.2” of snow in 2002.

You have to go all the way back to 1995, when there was a snow depth of 10” on Christmas day.

Needless to say, it’s been a while since we’ve had a lot of snow around for Christmas. Unfortunately, it’s looking more likely that we’ll have to keep waiting. Maybe 2022 will be our year?