Hold off on your green thumb, frosty nights are still a possibility

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Central New York has been a bit spoiled. It may have you thinking of planting all sorts of plants right now, but hold on just a minute.

April has been warm, our average temperature through the 14th was 50 degrees. That is 7 degrees above average! We have had two 80 degree days and four 70 degree days. If the month were to end at this point, it would be the 10th warmest April on record.

Now, we turn the corner to feeling more like April for the end of the month. Snow is in the forecast for portions of New York State. Although Syracuse won’t see an accumulation this go around, we do average 3 inches of snow for the month and just last year, we had snow on Mother’s Day.

With colder temperatures also comes the potential for frost which could kill your tender plants.

Syracuse’s average last 32 degree low at the Syracuse Airport is April 29th. Keep in mind, that temperature is taken six feet above the ground where the plants are, so the ground is usually a couple degrees cooler. Also, just because the airport doesn’t get down to 32 degrees doesn’t mean areas like Tully, Cortland and Morrisville doesn’t.

The latest the Syracuse airport has had a temperature of 32 degrees or below is May 24 (1963).

Frost chances look low over the next week but if you hear us talking about a big area of high pressure in the near future, this will bring clear skies and light winds, allowing our temperatures to drop quickly at night.

In short, don’t plant those tender plants for at least another month to be safe.

For many people who have lived in Central New York a long time, the old guide of waiting until Memorial Day to plant is usually a safe bet.