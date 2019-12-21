Holiday Travel: Most of the country is quiet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the next few days, Central New Yorkers will hit the roads as they start to celebrate holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza with family.

Thankfully, for the vast majority of the United States in the Sunday through Tuesday time frame there will be no weather-related travel problems.

In fact, dry weather is the rule from the Northeast, through the Mid Atlantic, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and Plains.

Fully two-thirds of the county will end up with quiet weather leading up to Christmas. For many of these same areas, temperatures will also be above normal for the end of December.

There are, however, a couple of systems that may slow your travels down a bit if your travels take you well away from Central New York.

First, a rainstorm is coming across the Deep South during the end of the weekend then crosses the Southeast on Monday. Wet, breezy, and cool weather is a good bet for places like Birmingham, Alabama along with Atlanta, and Columbia, South Carolina. Farther south, some stronger storms are possible for Southern Florida on Sunday.

As this system moves out to sea Tuesday, dry air settles in for these same places with a nice Christmas Day on tap.

Farther west, a storm system now moving into the West Coast will track through the southern half of California with lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow this weekend. There are currently some Winter Weather Advisories up over the Sierra Nevada mountains.

This same scenario could repeat itself over the Southwest (Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado) Monday and Tuesday. This doesn’t appear to be a major or crippling storm, just one that would slow down your travels.

Have safe travels wherever you are headed this holiday season.

