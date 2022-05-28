SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re kicking off the long holiday weekend with some rain, but if you have plans this weekend you don’t have to worry about rain for too much longer.

WEEKEND:

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather. We just have to get through one last batch of rain first.

SATURDAY:

Plan on a wet and cloudy start to the day Saturday as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes close by, but don’t give up hope.

Once the morning rain showers move east, we dry out nicely in the afternoon after about 3pm and see the sun return. With the prospect of some late day sun, we expect to reach low 70s Saturday. We would expect only 60s south of Syracuse where the clearing will take hold later.

SUNDAY- MEMORIAL DAY:

High pressure builds in for the rest of the holiday weekend (and all the picnics and parades!) with mostly sunny skies Sunday and likely Monday as well with warmer weather. Think 80s both days, perhaps approaching 90 for Memorial Day itself! The humidity will be kept in check Sunday with dew points in the 50s but they creep back into the 60s starting Monday so there is a humid feel to go along with that 90-degree heat.

The warmth and humidity stay with us through the middle of the week.