Probably one of the most popular weekends of the year for firework shows, barbeques, pool parties, and beach goers is just about upon us. So we are pretty sure many of you are wondering if the weather will cooperate or not for your outdoor plans.

Sooo…how does it look?? As of Tuesday night, it appears that most of the holiday weekend is going to be cooperative for your outdoor activities!

The morning and midday hours of Saturday look to be where Central New York has the best chance of experiencing showers. Thankfully, a cold front should move out of the region fast enough Saturday afternoon so we clear out during afternoon and evening Saturday. This sets us up for a good evening to enjoy a bonfire and or view any firework shows with family and or friends!

Sunday and Monday, the 4th itself are looking pretty good right now with some sun and comfortably/seasonably warm temperatures expected. Sunday and Monday nights also look good at this time for any 4th of July festivities/firework shows!

Let’s keep our fingers and toes crossed that Mother Nature keeps her firework shows to herself. 🙂