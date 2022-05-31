SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The heat and humidity isn’t budging just yet. It could even be a few degrees hotter than yesterday.

TUESDAY:

As many head back to work and school it remains very hot and is more humid with highs warming to near 90 under more hazy sunshine. It’s also going to probably be a breezier day too.

By the way, the record high Tuesday is 92 set back in 2011.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a balmy, muggy low dropping no lower than 65 to 70, and there could be a shower/storm by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Come Wednesday morning showers and a few storms start to move in around sunrise. The storm threat will hang on through the afternoon with possible strong to severe storms.

The storms will likely start north of Syracuse near Watertown around sunrise, then gradually move south towards Syracuse during the morning commute.

The greatest threat of a few strong to severe storms will be between about noon and 5 pm with any storm possibly producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Thanks to more clouds and some rain Wednesday we don’t expect it to be as hot, with highs in the low 80s and it remains muggy through Wednesday too.

Much cooler and less humid air returns for the last half of the week.