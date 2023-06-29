SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a dismal, damp and somewhat smoky Wednesday across CNY, more reminiscent of a mid to late autumn rather than early summer. Improvements are on the way though! Details are below…

Hazy start to summer of 2023

The AQI was in the unhealthy range on Thursday thanks again to Canadian wildfire smoke and created quite a bit of haze in the afternoon. It is likely still a good idea to limit your time outdoors if you can, especially if you have respiratory ailments that could be aggravated by the smoke.

The smoke lingers into Friday and as a result, the Air Quality Alert has been extended to midnight Friday night.

For more details on the smoke and when it starts to clear more so click here.

High pressure stays close enough to keep us mainly dry Friday, but towards sunset some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in advance of a weakening storm system.

It’s a very warm/hot Friday with highs topping out in the upper 80s with a little more humidity, but not too much to round out the week. The smoke and haze won’t be as much of an issue too, so it’s looking like a good beach and pool day!

A bit more splashing and dashing this weekend

For the weekend, a slow-moving weak area of low pressure is slated to slowly slide through the region. The end result for us here in CNY is a few scattered showers and storms, a very muggy air mass, and mid-80s for highs.

We are hopeful that early next week, including the 4th of July holiday itself stays drier than not. Click here for more details.